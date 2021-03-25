Forecast: Higher chance of showers into Thursday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weakening frontal boundary will keep a higher chance for showers, especially for Kauai and Oahu, into Thursday. The front will merge with a convergence band of moisture that’s been bringing frequent showers for Oahu. The frontal band is forecast to weaken into a trough, which will then drift westward on Friday as the trade winds return, first over the Big Island and then for the rest of the state over the weekend.
We aren’t expecting major flooding from this current front, but there are occasional heavier showers that have been moving over Oahu. The soils are saturated from earlier rains, which could lead to some nuisance flooding. By the weekend, we should have passing showers for windward and mauka areas.
In surf, waves on north and west-facing shores will peak just below advisory levels and hold through Thursday before easing over the weekend. A small, long-period west-northwest swell is possible by next Wednesday. East shores will remain just below advisory levels through Thursday from a background trade wind swell. South shores will trend up for the second half of the week with some overlapping, long-period swells from the south-southwest moving through.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.