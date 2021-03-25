Forecast: Higher chance of showers into Thursday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weakening frontal boundary will keep a higher chance for showers, especially for Kauai and Oahu, into Thursday. The front will merge with a convergence band of moisture that’s been bringing frequent showers for Oahu. The frontal band is forecast to weaken into a trough, which will then drift westward on Friday as the trade winds return, first over the Big Island and then for the rest of the state over the weekend.