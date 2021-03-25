State unemployment office temporarily closes one of its call centers due to positive COVID-19 case

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations said that the general call queue at one of its unemployment call centers is unavailable Thursday due to a positive COVID-19 case.
The DLIR said a worker that serves general inquiries at the Hawaii Convention Center location tested positive on Wednesday.
As a result, the DLIR has shut down operations in the ballroom.
“We have sent home 85 staff, initiated contract tracing, arranged for deep cleaning, and are taking an abundance of caution per DOH and OSHA guidance in response to the situation. This is yet another reminder that we’re still in the midst of the pandemic, and we have to ensure the safety of our public servants who continue to provide critical services,” said DLIR Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio, in a statement.
Those with questions about the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, employers and others may still call for assistance.
The DLIR expects to resume operations by Monday, March 29.
This story may be updated.
