LIST: New vaccine clinics open on Oahu, Lanai and Big Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Vaccination efforts continue around the state with new clinics popping. Here’s a look at some of the newest that have been announced:
- In Mililani, lawmakers are partnering with the Department of Health and Times Pharmacy to coordinate vaccination sites.
Doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered for eligible individuals at the Mililani Town Association Recreation Center 5 in the weeks ahead.
The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following days:
- Thursday, March 25
- Thursday, April 1
- Thursday, April 8
- Thursday, April 15
To be eligible, individuals must qualify under Phase 1C. To fill out a vaccine consent, waiver and release form, click here.
- Kauai County is opening up vaccine eligibility this week to all essential worker, and those with high-risk medical conditions ages 16 and older, along with all other residents 60 and older.
Appointments are available at Longs/CVS locations as well as medical facilities around the island. To check your eligibility or to make an appointment, click here.
Officials say there have been more than 35,000 COVID vaccine doses administered on the Garden Isle as of March 19.
- On Lanai, a vaccine clinic will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dole Administration Building.
Vaccines are open to all Lanai residents ages 16 and older. To sign up, click here.
- And on the Big Island, KTA Superstores are also offering a Moderna shot clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Edith Kanakaloe Stadium in Hilo.
Right now the stores are providing about 900 doses per week. A second first-dose stadium clinic is slated for April 9.
