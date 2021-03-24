Scholarships being awarded to current and aspiring teachers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The nonprofit Hawaii Education Association is awarding scholarships to current and aspiring teachers.
Scholarships range in value, but recipients can get up to $3,000 to be used for Department of Education licensing and certification programs, student teaching, and undergraduate and graduate degree programs.
Over the past two decades, HEA has awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships but said it’s even more vital to support these educators, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The deadline to apply is Friday, May 14.
