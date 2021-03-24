Oahu kupuna can call this number to set up a COVID vaccine appointment

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Instead of having to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment online, Oahu kupuna can call 211 to set up an appointment.
Kupuna, age 65 and above, can call the hotline anytime between 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
The new service was created to simplify the vaccination registration process and to help kupuna who have limited access to technology and face language barriers.
The team of 20 trained specialists will help kupuna navigate the registration process, secure appointments and help eligible individuals arrange for transportation to a vaccination provider. Translation services are also available.
The call center was created in collaboration with the Executive Office on Aging, the city’s Honolulu’s Elderly Affairs Division, Aloha United Way and St. Francis Healthcare System.
St. Francis partnered with a number of vaccination providers, including Hawaii Pacific Health, Queen’s Medical Center, CVS Longs Drugs, Walgreens and independent pharmacies.
Officials said the hotline is capable of handling more than 1,000 calls per day.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.