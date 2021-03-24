Man seriously injured in early-morning shooting on Kinau St.

By HNN Staff | March 24, 2021 at 4:35 AM HST - Updated March 24 at 4:35 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a shooting early Wednesday that left a man seriously injured.

Officials said it happened around 1:50 a.m. near 773 Kinau Street.

Emergency Medical Services treated a 23-year-old man for a gunshot wound to the left buttock area.

Paramedics transported him to the hospital in serious condition.

Police have not said if they have a suspect in custody.

A portion of Kinau Street remains closed as police continue to investigate.

This story will be updated.

