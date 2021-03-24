Man dies following crash in Hilo; factors under investigation

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating a deadly crash in Hilo Tuesday.
It happened along Ainaloa Drive between Komohana and Mikokoi Streets in Hilo just after 2 p.m.
Police said the driver of a green Toyota truck was heading southwest when he crossed the center line and sideswiped an oncoming silver Ram truck.
The Toyota then struck several parked vehicles on Mikokoi Street before coming to a stop. The driver was taken to a hospital and later died. His identity has not yet been released.
Police added that three occupants of the Ram truck were not injured.
Factors of the crash are under investigation.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.