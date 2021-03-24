LPGA’s LOTTE Championship moves to Kapolei Golf Club in 2021

“We are excited to return to Hawaii and play the 2021 LOTTE Championship at the beautiful Kapolei Golf Club,” LPGA Chief Business Officer of Asia Sean Pyun said in a statement. “This event has been circled on the calendar for many after cancelling in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. We want to thank our partner LOTTE and Kapolei Golf Club for hosting us, as we look forward to showcasing the very best of the LPGA Tour on their beautiful golf course.”