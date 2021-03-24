LPGA’s LOTTE Championship moves to Kapolei Golf Club in 2021

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The LPGA and host sponsor LOTTE announced today that 2021 LOTTE Championship will now take place at Kapolei Golf Club this April.
The LPGA returns to the Kapolei course for the first time since 2001 to host the LOTTE Championship from April 14th through the 17th — featuring 144 players playing for a $2 million purse, including past champions Brooke Henderson, Christie Kerr and Hawaii’s own Michelle Wie West.
“We are excited to return to Hawaii and play the 2021 LOTTE Championship at the beautiful Kapolei Golf Club,” LPGA Chief Business Officer of Asia Sean Pyun said in a statement. “This event has been circled on the calendar for many after cancelling in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. We want to thank our partner LOTTE and Kapolei Golf Club for hosting us, as we look forward to showcasing the very best of the LPGA Tour on their beautiful golf course.”
Tournament officials say that the course will present new opportunities and challenges for the field of competitors, having previously been played at the Ko Olina Golf Club since 2012.
The reigning champion of the event, Brooke Henderson became the first back-to-back winner in tournament history, after successfully defending her 2018 title in 2019 — the 2020 LOTTE Championship was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
With the return of the competition, strict social distancing and no-spectator protocols will be in place for the entire event, with broadcast coverage of all four rounds on the Golf Channel.
