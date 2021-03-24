Man dies following a vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Valley

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency Medical Services reported that a man died following a motor vehicle collision on Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay Tuesday night.
EMS said the victim was a male in his 30s and he was operating a moped.
Honolulu Police Department closed Kamehameha Highway in both directions following the crash that happened around 7 p.m.
Police closed Kamehameha Highway near Kapuhi Street and the entrance to Waimea Falls Park.
The cause of the crash is under investigation
This story will be updated.
