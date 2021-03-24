Judge throws out key evidence in brutal Kahala stabbing case, but keeps suspect behind bars

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state judge has thrown out key evidence in a brutal Kahala stabbing case.
But Circuit Judge Kevin Souza denied suspect Erik Willis’ motion to dismiss the indictment and he will remain behind bars at least until June, when his trial gets under way.
The evidence thrown out include a shirt and a pair of shoes, which police said linked Willis to the scene of the crime and contained some of the teenage victim’s blood.
Willis’ attorney Eric Seitz said that without that evidence, prosecutors don’t have a case.
“The victim can’t identify Mr. Willis, was unable to pick him out of a line up, doesn’t know him, there’s no motive, there’s no physical evidence,” Seitz said.
”There really is not a case here where an ethical prosecutor can tell this court that he thinks he has a chance of proving my client’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Unable to use the evidence, prosecutors aren’t giving up.
“The government stands by the evidence in this case. We look forward to providing this individual a fair trial. We have substantial compelling evidence,” said deputy Prosecutor David Van Acker.
During hearings last month, police officers said they weren’t able to obtain a search warrant for the shoes and shirt because another judge denied their request.
Seitz said the case now comes down to security camera video taken from a Kahala home that shows a man wearing khaki pants walking toward the crime scene several minutes before the attack.
But the victim testified on the stand in January that her attacker wore blue jeans and that she did not see his face.
Prosecutors said the victim did identify Willis as her attacker during a court hearing in January.
During a hearing Tuesday, Souza also pushed back Willis’ trial date from April to June. That means Willis will have served a year in jail without bail.
Seitz said that’s a violation of his constitutional rights.
“I don’t think it’s permissible for a court to lock somebody up indefinitely and say we can’t try that person. I don’t think that’s permissible under the Constitution,” he said.
Seitz also said prosecutors and prison officials are violating Willis’ constitutional rights by not allowing him to visit Willis at OCCC due to COVID-related restrictions.
“I’m 77 years old and have underlying medical conditions. That doesn’t deny him the right to counsel when I visit him at a facility that’s rife with COVID-19,” he said.
But prosecutors and prison official said that Seitz hasn’t reached out to them to arrange visits.
“The government is very sensitive to Mr. Seitz’s physical inabilities and elderly age. That being said he has an obligation to his client to represent him,” Van Acker said.
“If he does not have physical ability to properly advise and represent his client, he should step aside and have an attorney that can.”
The state Supreme Court previously upheld Willis’ detention. Seitz said he’s now considering appealing that to the U.S. Supreme Court.
