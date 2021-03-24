Hawaii travelers can anticipate long TSA lines due to an increase in visitors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With an increased number of visitors coming into Hawaii for spring break, Transportation Security Administration officials warn that more travelers may result in longer wait times through TSA checkpoints.
Officials advised travelers to arrive at the airport more than two hours before flight departure. TSA said the number of departing travelers could exceed security checkpoints’ capacity at certain times of the day.
TSA reported that across the nation, the number of travelers going through checkpoints was more than double compared to 2020. On Monday, TSA counted more than a million people traveling in the United States, while during the same time last year, roughly 450,000 people were traveling.
“It was definitely harder to get through now compared to before the pandemic. I could grab my bag and go straight-through, but now there’s a whole extra process,” said Sophia Compton, a student at the University of Hawaii who recently traveled to the mainland during her spring break.
Although there is an influx of travelers, TSA said employees will be using all available resources to screen travelers and their belongings.
Besides arriving to the airport early, TSA also recommends checking in luggage to reduce the number of carry-on bags and to ensure travelers are not carrying prohibited items.
TSA officials also reminded travelers that masks must be worn at all times, including while in security screening, boarding and continued transport. If travelers fail to comply with these rules, they may be denied entry and possibly face civil penalties.
Social distancing rules are also in effect.
For a full list of prohibited items, travelers can download the myTSA app or check TSA’s website.
