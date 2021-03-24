Groups urge President Biden to make a Hawaii pick for key Cabinet post

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Biden isn’t rushing to pick his budget director, but the drama is building.
There’s strong support on Capitol Hill for Shalanda Young, who would be the first African American to hold the cabinet post. On Tuesday, the Senate confirmed her as deputy budget director.
And there’s Nani Coloretti, an Iolani School graduate who has a wealth of administrative experience in Washington, DC.
“She wants to make a difference. And she wants to make it on a big national level,” said her sister, April.
Coloretti served in the Treasury Department and in HUD under President Obama. She would be the first American of Filipino descent to be nominated to a cabinet level position.
“She keeps saying, ‘It’s a long shot. I don’t know if I’ll end up being appointed,’” April Coloretti said.
Coloretti has four sisters. Their family grew up in Kapahulu and Kaimuki.
“The euphemism is humble beginnings,” April Coloretti said.
“Basically, we grew up on welfare and food stamps. Our mother was a huge proponent of education and felt that that was the only way out of poverty.”
The Coloretti girls took their schoolwork seriously, earning scholarships to private schools.
Nani Coloretti was the recipient of Iolani’s prized Stone Scholarship. She has a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s in public policy.
At HUD, she managed a $45 billion annual budget and 8,000 employees.
“In terms of her leadership style, she’s much more of an inclusive, engaging leader, I think. She relies on experience but she also relies on evidence,” said her sister, Angela Coloretti McGough.
The Asian American Pacific Islander community is heavily in Coloretti’s corner.
Earlier this month, a letter signed by former Gov. Ben Cayetano and others was sent to President Biden, urging him to nominate her.
“It’s history making because she’s an Asian American Filipino woman from Hawaii, and that is so exciting” said Amy Agbayani, a Filipina American activist and the founding chair of the Hawaii Civil Rights Commission.
Coloretti is a senior vice president with the Urban Institute. She is married and has a son.
While her name is being mentioned for budget director, she isn’t doing media interviews.
“She’s so honored and so flattered that people have been pushing for her,” April Coloretti said.
