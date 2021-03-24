Glass door of Waikiki Aquarium shattered in act of vandalism

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Repairs are underway at the Waikiki Aquarium after a glass door was broken over the weekend.
The incident happened Saturday around 8:30 p.m. Surveillance video showed the front door of the building shattering after someone apparently hit it with a baseball bat-like object.
At least three people were caught on surveillance cameras loitering in the area around that time. The act of vandalism happened after the aquarium marked its 117th birthday celebration.
The good news is, aquarium staff say nothing was taken in the incident, though it is still disheartening to see.
“I’ve been here now 17 years and nothing at all has been like that,” Waikiki Aquarium Director Dr. Andrew Rossiter said. “We’ve had people jump the fence but nobody has tried to break or damage things deliberately.”
“For something like this, just wanton vandalism to happen, it is demoralizing,” Dr. Rossiter added.
Police are investigating. The aquarium has been closed for months in light of the pandemic, but they have been offering online resources and education. Despite the vandalism, the aquarium’s director hopes to reopen to visitors in June.
