Forecast: Cold front bringing increased showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An approaching cold front will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies and bands of showers that could produce nuisance flooding through the week. This front shouldn’t bring widespread flash flooding, but there’s a chance that one of the bands could remain stationary for an extended period of time, which would increase the chance for flooding. The chance for rain will remain high into Thursday for the central islands, and then shift to Kauai Friday as the trade winds return from the east.