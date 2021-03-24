Forecast: Cold front bringing increased showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An approaching cold front will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies and bands of showers that could produce nuisance flooding through the week. This front shouldn’t bring widespread flash flooding, but there’s a chance that one of the bands could remain stationary for an extended period of time, which would increase the chance for flooding. The chance for rain will remain high into Thursday for the central islands, and then shift to Kauai Friday as the trade winds return from the east.
At the beach, a new northwest swell will build to near advisory levels for north and west-facing shores when it peaks Wednesday night into Thursday. A long fetch of easterly winds will keep east shore surf elevated for the next few days. Returning trade winds later in the week will also bring the return of rough and elevated surf for east shores. South shores will get some boosts this week from a series of small, long-period swells.
