Cold front brings in showers and Kona winds

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds have weakened and turned southerly ahead of an approaching cold front northwest of Kauai. Expect increasing showers to form along a cloud band, impacting parts of Oahu through Thursday. Big Island slopes will likely see convective showers with some potential for thunderstorms in the afternoon hours.The rest of the state will see passing showers with embedded downpours, mixed with periods of benign weather and clear skies.
Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will trend up overnight and hold through Thursday as a moderate northwest (320 deg) swell arrives and moves through. Surf will near advisory levels at its peak Wednesday through Thursday for the smaller islands. This swell will ease over the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will trend up through the second half of the week and into the weekend as overlapping, long-period south- southwest swells move through.
