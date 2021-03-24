City audits HPD’s overtime costs after department spends $38M on overtime

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city council announced its plans to audit Honolulu Police Department’s overtime costs after a report shows that costs were up by nearly 40% -- even before the pandemic.
A recent Police Commission report found the department’s overtime costs nearly doubled over a four-year period ending in 2019. During this time, HPD spent $38 million on overtime.
During the pandemic, HPD suspended its COVID enforcement units because of overtime abuse.
On Tuesday, an assistant chief told councilmembers that the department welcomes the audit.
“Because we always want to make sure we are doing the best we can, it’ll give us an opportunity not only to assess what we are currently doing, but also make the necessary changes to improve and better the way we serve our community,” said Rade Vanic, assistant chief of Honolulu Police.
The city auditor may also investigate HPD’s use of CARES Act money to buy vehicles and equipment.
Officials said the report could take several months.
