Ceremony at Lanikai Beach to honor victim of 2018 Parkland school shooting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A ceremony will be held at Lanikai Beach on Wednesday for one of the victims in the 2018 Parkland school shooting.
Nicholas Dworet was one of 17 people killed by a gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida three years ago.
Dworet’s family said he was captain of his high school swim team and it was his dream to visit Hawaii. He particularly liked the state fish and was able to perfectly pronounce its name before entering the first grade.
After the tragedy, teachers and students from Hawaii created a mile-long lei and sent it to the Florida campus.
A presentation of the lei, along with a paddle, will mark what would’ve been Dworet’s 21st birthday.
