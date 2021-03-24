Boat allegedly used to dispose of murder victim sold as part of federal seizure

In July, federal agents raided Mike Miske's boat. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | March 23, 2021 at 4:00 PM HST - Updated March 23 at 4:13 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fishing boat allegedly used to dispose of a murder victim is being sold as part of a federal seizure.

The Rachel, a longline boat owned by accused crime boss Mike Miske, was seized last year.

It was allegedly used to get rid of the body of a man that prosecutors say Miske ordered killed.

Miske denies that, but agreed to the sale of the boat for $700,000 ― to be held pending his trial.

In another development, one of Miske’s former associates admitted to dumping pesticide into a crowd at the Ginza nightclub. Ashlin Akau said Miske paid $3,000 for the chemical attack.

Akau said the Ginza was targeted because it competed with Miske’s own nightclub.

