Boat allegedly used to dispose of murder victim sold as part of federal seizure

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fishing boat allegedly used to dispose of a murder victim is being sold as part of a federal seizure.
The Rachel, a longline boat owned by accused crime boss Mike Miske, was seized last year.
It was allegedly used to get rid of the body of a man that prosecutors say Miske ordered killed.
Miske denies that, but agreed to the sale of the boat for $700,000 ― to be held pending his trial.
In another development, one of Miske’s former associates admitted to dumping pesticide into a crowd at the Ginza nightclub. Ashlin Akau said Miske paid $3,000 for the chemical attack.
Akau said the Ginza was targeted because it competed with Miske’s own nightclub.
