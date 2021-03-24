BeachBows split day two of season opening series

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the second straight day, the University of Hawaii beach volleyball team split a pair of matches at the UC Davis Beach Volleyball Courts — falling to No. 11 ranked California 4-1 and sweeping host UC Davis 5-0 to move to 2-2 on the season.
In a near repeat of Monday’s season opener, the BeachBows would fall to a ranked PAC-12 team, before downing the Aggies in a clean sweep.
Despite the final score, UH kept it close with the Golden Bears, extending Cal to three sets in the first flight and the second flight was also a close battle. the ‘Bows finally getting their lone point in the final flight, thanks to Kylin Loker and Riley Wagoner who swept Grace Paulson and Katie Smoot — 21-17, 21-12.
In the second match, the BeachBows handled UC Davis for the second day in a row, UH’s Loker and Wagoner was the only pair to go 2-0 on the day, spearheading the win with a second straight-set victory.
The Wahine stay on the mainland for the remainder of the week to compete in the Challenge, a round-robin tournament hosted by Cal Poly — the BeachBows begin action on Friday against UC Davis and Cal State Northridge.
