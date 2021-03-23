UH study reveals some Hawaii residents still unsure about getting a COVID vaccine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 70% of adults across Hawaii have yet to receive a dose of the COVID vaccine.
For much of the state, vaccines are still open to those 65 years and older, but over on Hawaii Island, Hilo Medical Center is expanding eligibility to those 50 and older. Click here for more.
A new study from the University of Hawaii reveals that while most are leaning toward getting it, others are still on the fence about it.
The study by the school’s college of Social Sciences looked at vaccine hesitancy, showing that 12% will either ‘probably’ or ‘definitely’ not be immunized.
On the flip side, 36% of those surveyed would get a vaccine.
“I would say that I was encouraged that it looked like hesitancy was decreasing a bit over time. We have data at this point from the beginning of January to the beginning of March and over that period of time we saw the proportion of people that said they probably or definitely would not get vaccinated decreasing,” Jessica Gasiorek, UH Manoa Department of Communicology Associate Professor, said.
Researchers also identified four common barriers to vaccine hesitancy. They included: Access to vaccines, perceived harm about the negative side effects from the doses, mistrust toward government and pharmaceutical companies, and specific beliefs.
Authors of the study say effective communication about the vaccine is the key to encouraging more people to get it.
