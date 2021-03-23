UH Beach volleyball start 2021 season with a road-split on opening day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 6 ranked Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball team opened up their 2021 season with a road-split on Monday, falling to Stanford 4-1, before downing host school UC Davis in a 5-0 sweep at the UC Davis Beach Volleyball Courts.
In game one, the Wahine started off slow and couldn’t close the gap against the Cardinals — Stanford getting wins on courts 2 and 4. Hawaii’s only win coming on court 5, with Kaylee Glagau and Anna Maidment getting a 21-9, 21-19 win over Winslow Church and Kylee Matheson, after the lone win Stanford secured the win with straight set wins at flights 1 and 3 — UH’s first loss to Stanford in match up history.
The BeachBows would rebound in game two as they faced off against Big West rival UC Davis, getting Angelica Ljungqvist her first career win as head coach thanks to winning four of their five courts in straight sets — UH’s Ilihia Huddleston and Jaime Santer dominating at the third flight with a 21-11, 21-9 sweep of the Aggies’ Rose Holscher and Madelin Smith.
It will be a quick turnaround for the Wahine as they hit the sand tomorrow to face No. 11 California and UC Davis in a rematch — game one set for 10:00 a.m. Hawaii time.
Score Recap:
Stanford 4, Hawai’i 1
1. Charlie Ekstrom/Sunny Villapando (STAN) def. Harlee Kekauoha/Brooke Van Sickle (UH) 21-16, 21-13
2. Kate Reilly/Xolani Hodel (STAN) def. Amber Igiede/Pani Napoleon (UH) 14-21, 21-16, 15-7
3. Maddie Kriz/Maya Harvey (STAN) def. Ilihia Huddleston/Jaime Santer (UH) 21-16, 21-16
4. Maddie Dailey/Jordan McKinney (STAN) def. Kylin Loker/Riley Wagoner(UH) 21-15, 20-22, 15-12
5. Glagau/Maidment (UH) def. Winslow Church/Kylee Matheson (STAN) 21-9, 21-19
Order of finish: 2,4,5,1,3
Hawai’i 5, UC Davis 0
1. Kekauoha/Van Sickle (UH) def. Paloma Bowman/Colleen McGuire (UCD) 22-21, 21-18
2. Igiede/Napoleon (UH) def. Megan Luly/Heather Reed (UCD) 21-19, 21-15
3. Huddleston/Santer (UH) def. Rose Holscher/Madelin Smith (UCD) 21-11, 21-9
4. Loker/Wagoner (UH) def. Ashlee Goycoochea/Jane Seslar (UCD) 16-21, 21-14, 15-10
5. Maidment/Glagau (UH) def. Alexa Rockas/Savanah Schroeder (UCD) 21-17, 21-14
Order of finish: 2,4,5,3,1
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.