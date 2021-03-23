UH Beach volleyball start 2021 season with a road-split on opening day

In game one, the Wahine started off slow and couldn’t close the gap against the Cardinals — Stanford getting wins on courts 2 and 4. Hawaii’s only win coming on court 5, with Kaylee Glagau and Anna Maidment getting a 21-9, 21-19 win over Winslow Church and Kylee Matheson, after the lone win Stanford secured the win with straight set wins at flights 1 and 3 — UH’s first loss to Stanford in match up history.