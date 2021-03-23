Rainbow Warriors football set to start Spring Training Camp this week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team is set to return to the field this Thursday to open the 2021 Spring Training Camp.
The five week schedule is expected to run through April 23, comprising of 15 practices with all practices closed to the public and media, per a UH Athletics official.
This will be head coach Todd Graham’s first spring ball with the ‘Bows after taking over the program in February of 2020 — the COVID-19 pandemic shuttering their first spring schedule.
In the abbreviated 2020 season, Hawaii went 5-4 under Graham, wrapping up year one with a New Mexico Bowl victory over Houston on Christmas Eve — the second mainland bowl victory in program history.
With all of the changes in the 2020 season, 2021 looks to be the same, with the ‘Bows set to open their home slate of games against Portland State at T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, turning the on-campus stadium into their home for at least the next four years as the State constructs the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District.
Hawaii boasts a roster full of young play makers, with most of their key contributors returning for the 2021 season including Mililani’s Darius Muasau and breakout star from last year Calvin Turner Jr.
Muasau’s sophomore season culminated in 104 total tackles. The New Mexico Bowl Defensive MVP racked up nine tackles, a sack and an interception in the season finale against the Cougars.
Turner led Hawaii in all three of the major offensive statistics, lighting up the field in his first year in the islands with over one thousand all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns.
Along with Turner, UH’s offense also returns Saint Louis’ Chevan Cordeiro who impressed in 2020, throwing for over two thousand yards in his first year as the full-time QB1.
