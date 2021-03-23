Now that the rains have stopped, the city (and drivers) grapple with potholes

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - While state and city crews are working to fill potholes across Oahu, one tire shop is seeing more cars needing repairs.
Mike Chow, owner of Mike’s Tire Shop in Kalihi, said he had about seven cars in the last week come in with broken rims or flat tires caused by potholes.
“I’ve been repairing them a lot, and some of them can fix and some of them can’t,” said Chow.
After more than a week of downpours, the city says crews have filled more than 250 potholes left behind by the floods.
But there are still hundreds more to go.
Brendon Fernandez drove his truck over a pothole on Likelike Highway on Monday and had it towed to Mike’s Tire Shop.
“So right there I thought was kind of a shallow pond or something right there I went hit ’em up,” said Fernandez. “Then boom next thing you know blowout on the side of the road.”
Jaquez Williams was driving on Wilikina Drive in Wahiawa when his tire blew out.
“I went to go dodge the first pothole and I ended up going into a completely different one and it ended up just messing up the tire, just busting it open,” said Williams.
Monessa Miranda, of Kaimuki, said she nearly crashed when she hit a pothole on Kilauea Avenue near Kahala Shopping Center.
The pothole was about 22 inches long and three inches deep.
Now she’s warning others on her neighborhood app.
“I ended up going dead on into a huge pothole and I immediately slammed on my brakes and tried to control my steering,” said Miranda. “And there was a car that was behind me that also had to immediately slam on their brakes and came within inches from hitting me.”
The city released this statement on the issue:
Immediately following heavy rains, city crews with the Department of Facility Maintenance will dedicate additional resources to respond to potholes, while prioritizing the larger potholes that are a safety concern. City crews have already filled more 250 potholes the past few days around Oahu.
Below is a county-by-county list of numbers to call to report potholes:
- Oahu (city roads): 768-7777
- Oahu (state highways): 831-6714 or email complainthighwayoahu@hawaii.gov
- Hawaii Island: 933-8866
- Maui, Molokai, Lanai: 873-3545 (potholes), 873-3535 (all other maintenance issues)
- Kauai: 241-3000
