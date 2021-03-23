New Cadbury bunny is a treefrog named Betty

(CNN) – There’s a new Cadbury bunny and this time it is an amphibian.
Inheriting the bunny ears this year is Betty, an Australian White’s treefrog.
She will star in a Cadbury commercial soon.
At less than a year old, this is Betty’s first Easter, but she’s already a natural at the bunny hop.
Betty beat out 12,000 other entries, including a donkey, a miniature horse and a goat.
In addition to starring in the commercial, Betty gets a $5,000 cash prize.
