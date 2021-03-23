Man, 27, dies in late-night motorcycle crash in Makaha

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 27-year-old man speeding on a motorcycle late Monday in Makaha has died, Honolulu police said.
The crash happened around 11:10 p.m. on Farrington Highway near Kili Drive.
Police said the man lost control of his motorcycle when he crashed into a traffic sign and slid down an embankment.
Crews found him near the Makaha Bridge.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he died.
Police said he was wearing a helmet.
It appears that speed was contributing factor, but it’s not clear if alcohol or drugs were involved.
This is the 15th traffic death this year on Oahu compared to 10 at the same time in 2020.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.