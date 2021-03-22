Light winds, high chance for showers on the horizon as front nears

Nighttime land breezes and daytime land breezes will spread over the state as the trade winds weaken ahead of an approaching cold front. Showers in a convergence area ahead of the front will bring widespread showers for the smaller islands Tuesday night into Thursday. Trade winds are expected to return near the end of the week and push the frontal boundary back toward Kauai on Friday, with drier weather expected for the weekend.
In surf, east-shore waves are declining and the high surf advisory has been canceled. A new northwest swell is expected to arrive Tuesday night, with surf nearing advisory levels for north and west shores Wednesday night and Thursday. Small long-period south swells will keep some waves coming in for south shores throughout the week.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.