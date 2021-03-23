Justin Kawika Young and McKenna Maduli take us back to the good old days with Talk Story Throwback Jams

Join host McKenna Maduli and her one-man band dad Kata Maduli as they welcome singer-songwriter Justin Kawika Young into the Talk Story Hale to wala’au and kanikapila.
These three go way back, sharing laughs and memories as they reminisce about touring, making the Shake Me video, and what inspired island classics like One Foot On Sand.
Justin updates us on everything he’s been up to including writing new songs and writing and directing the Documentary film: My Hero The Hitman. Justin throws back to some of his classic #1 hits and performs his latest song all while enjoying some ono grindz from Foodland Farms.
ABOUT: Born and raised in Hawai’i, Justin Kawika Young first found success in his island home. He accumulated eleven number-one hits on Hawai’i radio and four Hawaiian Music Awards before relocating to Los Angeles. He quickly established a following in the local music scene there and connected with other singer/songwriters including Colbie Caillat, eventually joining her band.
Young toured with Caillat as her acoustic guitarist/background vocalist and co-wrote two songs on Caillat’s All Of You album. In 2019 Justin and Caillat formed a band in Nashville with two friends called Gone West. They debuted at The Grand Ole Opry in October of 2019 and their first single, What Could Have Been, hit the top 25 at Country radio.
Justin’s original music can also be heard on the soundtracks for Point Break, Wild Horses and The Walking Dead TV series. He has also written and directed the documentary film: My Hero The Hitman.
For More Information: @justinkawikayoung
