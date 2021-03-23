Justin Kawika Young and McKenna Maduli take us back to the good old days with Talk Story Throwback Jams

Justin Kawika Young and McKenna Maduli take us back to the good old days with Talk Story Throwback Jams
By HNN Staff | March 23, 2021 at 1:06 AM HST - Updated March 23 at 1:06 AM

Join host McKenna Maduli and her one-man band dad Kata Maduli as they welcome singer-songwriter Justin Kawika Young into the Talk Story Hale to wala’au and kanikapila.

Justin Young performs 'Never Forget Where I'm From'

These three go way back, sharing laughs and memories as they reminisce about touring, making the Shake Me video, and what inspired island classics like One Foot On Sand.

Justin and McKenna reminisce about 'Shake Me' music video

Justin updates us on everything he’s been up to including writing new songs and writing and directing the Documentary film: My Hero The Hitman. Justin throws back to some of his classic #1 hits and performs his latest song all while enjoying some ono grindz from Foodland Farms.

Justin Young performs a throwback to the 90s remix

ABOUT: Born and raised in Hawai’i, Justin Kawika Young first found success in his island home. He accumulated eleven number-one hits on Hawai’i radio and four Hawaiian Music Awards before relocating to Los Angeles. He quickly established a following in the local music scene there and connected with other singer/songwriters including Colbie Caillat, eventually joining her band.

Throwback Jams with Justin Young part 4

Young toured with Caillat as her acoustic guitarist/background vocalist and co-wrote two songs on Caillat’s All Of You album. In 2019 Justin and Caillat formed a band in Nashville with two friends called Gone West. They debuted at The Grand Ole Opry in October of 2019 and their first single, What Could Have Been, hit the top 25 at Country radio.

Justin Young performs 'One Foot On Sand'

Justin’s original music can also be heard on the soundtracks for Point Break, Wild Horses and The Walking Dead TV series. He has also written and directed the documentary film: My Hero The Hitman.

Justin Young talks about 'My Hero The Hitman'

For More Information: @justinkawikayoung

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.