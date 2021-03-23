In HNN town hall, Hawaii’s mayors to discuss COVID restrictions and what’s next

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s mayors have taken a key role in the COVID pandemic, putting in place restrictions or lifting them as they sought to balance public health with the economy.
As part of its ongoing series, “The Pandemic: A Year with Coronavirus,” Hawaii News Now will air a town hall on Tuesday night featuring Hawaii’s four mayors.
They’ll take about the restrictions in place now ― and discuss the path forward for their islands.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Hawaii County Mitch Roth are approaching the discussion as relative newcomers. Both took their positions in January and so are working to determine whether to stay the course set by their predecessors or choose a different direction.
Maui Mayor Mike Victorino and Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami, meanwhile, have grappled with COVID from the beginning of the pandemic. They’ve faced heat and praise alike for their handling of the virus.
The town hall kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on KGMB, K5 and across HNN’s digital platforms.
