Hilo Medical Center expands COVID vaccine eligibility to those 50+

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Vaccine eligibility is expanding on Hawaii Island.
Hilo Medical Center said Monday they’re opening sign ups early for those 50 and older wanting to get the COVID vaccine.
They’re expanding the eligibility ahead of the state, saying they will begin processing applications on March 24. Appointments will be given out based on availability at the mass vaccination clinics being held at the Edith Kanakaole Stadium.
To register, click here.
During the hospital’s mass vaccination clinics, they’re aiming to administer some 5,000 doses in the coming weeks.
