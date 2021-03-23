Hawaii sees high numbers of visitors for spring break, a sign that tourism is on its way to recovery

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii continues to see high numbers of visitors for two weekends in a row.
Still, the the amount of travelers is not at what it was pre-pandemic, but experts say Hawaii is on the way to recovery.
On Saturday, the state saw nearly 24,000 transpacific travelers, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority. Saturday and Sunday’s numbers also reached more than 20,000.
Experts say this is a good sign for the tourism industry and that more jobs should be opening up.
“You can see if you go down to Waikiki, you can feel the energy,” said Jerry Agrusa, professor at the School of Travel Industry Management at the University of Hawaii at Manoa Shidler College of Business. “And on the beach, there was no room to sit with your towel. And also, once you know the sun starts to set, you see the lines at the restaurants.”
Agrusa said one of the biggest restrictions holding Hawaii’s travel industry back is the one imposed on international markets.
Europe is in its third wave of the virus and if those from Japan want to visit, there are still a lot of roadblocks such as expensive COVID tests.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green said that the state is working on a vaccine passport program that could be implemented mid-May.
“We have a lot of partners coming together right now,” Green said. “It’s a fairly complicated process to be able to access databases to confirm someone got their vaccine completed.”
Green is also pushing to get inter island travel restrictions lifted by mid-April since positivity rates have been fairly consistent across counties.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.