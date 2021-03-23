Hawaii reports 41 new COVID infections; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state reported 41 new COVID cases on Tuesday, pushing the total number of infections in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 28,892.
There were no additional fatalities. The death toll from the virus stands at 454.
Of the 41 new cases, 28 were on Oahu, eight on Maui, one on the Big Island, and on Lanai. There were also three residents diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 885 cases reported in the islands.
Meanwhile, as of Monday, the state had administered 549,103 vaccine doses. At least 24% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 22,638 total cases
- 1,670 required hospitalization
- 500 cases in the last 14 days
- 361 deaths
- 2,385 total cases
- 105 required hospitalization
- 96 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,637 total cases
- 160 required hospitalization
- 280 cases in the last 14 days
- 36 deaths
- 110 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 33 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 6 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 187 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 902 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.