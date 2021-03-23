Hawaii Pacific Athletics announces partnership with Nike/BSN Sports starting in 2021

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Pacific University Athletics department announced a new apparel partnership on Monday with Nike and BSN Sports, set to start in 2021.
The five-year deal calls for all HPU athletic programs to be outfitted by Nike starting July 1, 2021, the agreement is also in conjunction with BSN Sports who will partner with key vendors to supply the Sharks with apparel and equipment — ending HPU’s decade-long partnership with Adidas/Sports Line.
Now that the Sharks are set to switch from “Stripes” to “Checks” , the deal comes with a brand-new online store for the fans to get a hold of their own Shark apparel — along with individual team specific online stores.
This marks the first time the Sharks Athletics department has been under the Nike umbrella, considered to be one of the world’s leading athletic apparel companies.
HPU will sell off the remainder of the Adidas merchandise — both new and game worn — with proceeds going towards additional apparel and equipment for the Athletics department.
For additional information, head to the Official HPU Online Store.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.