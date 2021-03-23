Having already served time, mother in child starvation case sentenced

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the Big Island, the mother convicted of manslaughter in the starvation death of her 9-year-old daughter has been sentenced.
A judge sentenced Tiffany Stone Monday to 10 years probation and two years behind bars.
Stone has already done the prison time for the crime during the four years the case has been in court.
Judge Henry Nakamoto rejected requests from prosecutors for a 20-year sentence.
Stone’s daughter Shaelynn died in 2016 weighing just 45 pounds.
[Read a previous report: Big Island child who starved to death was repeatedly returned to alleged abusers, records show]
Her Grandmother Henrietta Stone, and her father Kevin Lehano, have been charged with murder. Both have undergone several mental evaluations.
