Haleiwa families: Major flooding could’ve been prevented, if someone had listened to them

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Longtime Haleiwa residents say the historic flooding almost two weeks ago could have been prevented, but their pleas for help went nowhere.
The Gamiao family has lived on their Haleiwa property for four generations.
The raging waters inundated the entire property and damaged one of their homes.
For years, they say, Paukauwila Stream has getting more clogged with invasive mangrove and debris and residents say it needs to be dredged.
“It’s kind of a scary sign that the river is starting to shrink,” said Kalei Gamiao.
In 1974, a flood in the same area left three dead and two missing. Kalei Gamiao’s father, Derek, was in elementary school and lost one of his classmates.
“One of my classmates, we didn’t know that he passed away. We didn’t understand and then we found out he was swept into the water that same river with his family,” he said.
Residents say they’ve met with government officials after past storms, demanding that the clogged streams need to be dredged and hearing promises of help.
“We’ve been hearing this for 30, 40 years. Everyone gets all excited and then it just falls flat,” said Haleiwa resident Mike Lyons.
On Monday, three teams from FEMA joined the state and county to assess the damage.
“The governor will look at the damages and the data we provided and decide whether he’s going to make a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to the president for a federal disaster declaration,” said Veronica Verde, FEMA spokesperson.
The City says it maintains 10 feet above and 10 feet below the Haleiwa Road Bridge.
“Our inspectors have verified that the City maintained area near Haleiwa Road is clear. Anything Mauka or Makai is not City jurisdiction, however we are reaching out to other agencies to coordinate on the inquiry,” said Tim Sakahara, Mayor Blangiardi’s spokesman.
Meanwhile, the Gamiaos say community support has been overwhelming, but they’re still worried about the water rising again.
