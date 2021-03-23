Forecast: Lighter winds, higher chance for showers as front nears

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nighttime land breezes and daytime land breezes will spread over the state as the trade winds weaken ahead of an approaching cold front. Showers in a convergence area ahead of the front will bring widespread showers for the smaller islands Tuesday night into Thursday. Trade winds are expected to return near the end of the week and push the frontal boundary back toward Kauai on Friday, with drier weather expected for the weekend.