Forecast: Cold front to bring showers through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will weaken and veer southeast tonight, and then southerly on Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the northwest.
Rainfall chances increase Tuesday and Tuesday night as showers move up over the islands from the south. Rainfall chances remain elevated into Thursday, and then shift to the western islands Friday into Saturday as trade winds push in from the east. This scenario will likely bring partly cloudy skies and bands of showers that could produce nuisance flooding through the week. If one of these bands remains stationary over an area for an extended time period than there is a chance of flash flooding. However, without strong upper level support, widespread flash flooding is not likely at this time.
A new northwest swell is expected to arrive tonight, and will boost surf along north- and west-facing shores, with surf nearing advisory levels during the peak of the event Wednesday night through Thursday. This swell is then expected to decline Friday and Saturday.
Some small, long-period south swells will continue to boost surf along south-facing shores through the week.
