Forecast: Cold front to bring showers through the weekend

Rainfall chances increase Tuesday and Tuesday night as showers move up over the islands from the south. Rainfall chances remain elevated into Thursday, and then shift to the western islands Friday into Saturday as trade winds push in from the east. This scenario will likely bring partly cloudy skies and bands of showers that could produce nuisance flooding through the week. If one of these bands remains stationary over an area for an extended time period than there is a chance of flash flooding. However, without strong upper level support, widespread flash flooding is not likely at this time.