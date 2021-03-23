Coffee company settles lawsuit with Kona coffee farmers for $6.1 million

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Millions of dollars are coming back to Kona coffee growers after the latest settlement in a class action lawsuit.
Florida-based Gold Coffee Roasters agreed to pay $6.1 million after they were accused of labeling their products as Kona Grown.
The original complaint found that 19 different coffee products marketed and sold as Kona coffee allegedly contained little or no coffee produced in Kona.
Retailers Costco and TJX, which represents Marshalls and T.J. Maxx, have agreed to more stringent labeling and higher marketing requirements.
Others accused of misrepresenting Kona coffee include Walmart, Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Safeway, but so far, none have admitted wrongdoing.
[Read a previous report: Lawsuit filed against Hawaii retailers mislabeling Kona brew]
Coffee supplier defendants previously said there were no law prohibiting them from labeling coffee as Kona if it is sold out of state.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.