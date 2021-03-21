Winds to drop off as front approaches the islands

Breezy to locally windy trade winds will continue overnight, with a wind advisory extended for most of Maui County and the Big Island. The trades should slow down through the day Monday as a cold front approaches the state.
Big changes to the weather will start Monday night as the front edges closer to the islands. Winds will become much lighter and veer from the south-southeast for the eastern half of the chain, and the south-southwest for the western half. This will cause showers and possible isolated thunderstorms over portions of the Big Island.
The front is forecast to weaken as it approaches Kauai late Wednesday and then stall over the central or western islands, which will have the greatest chance for showers. There’s a high level of uncertainty with this part of the forecast, but we’ll keep you updated. For now, trade winds may return heading into the upcoming weekend as the frontal boundary retreats west.
In surf, a high surf advisory remains in effect for east-facing shores through Monday afternoon with the slowly-declining trade wind swell. A small north-northwest swell is gradually lowering through Tuesday, with a larger northwest swell expected Tuesday night into the weekend, with waves possibly reaching advisory heights for north and west shores. Several long-period swells will maintain small surf along south-facing shores this week.
For mariners, the gale warning for Alenuihaha Channel and the small craft advisory for remaining Hawaii coastal waters will remain in effect overnight.
