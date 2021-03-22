UH softball win Big West opening-series over UC Santa Barbara

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine softball team opened their Big West Conference schedule with a series-win over UC Santa Barbara at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium this weekend.
In the opening doubleheader, the ‘Bows would sweep the Gauchos to kick the weekend off in exciting fashion — downing Santa Barbara 4-3 in game one.
The first win courtesy of a key 3-run home run by Maya Nakamura in the bottom of the sixth, pitcher Jetta Nannen took the win while pitching the first 6.1 innings, while Emily Klee came in relief — recording the last two outs for the save.
Game two was a slug fest for the Wahine with seven players getting a hit each, earning the 7-3 victory thanks to Nawai Kaupe and Bree Soma’s home runs — Ashley Murphy spent the whole game on the mound to get the win.
Saturday’s doubleheader would be plagued with unsavory weather conditions, with Hawaii falling to the Gauchos in game one, 7-0.
UCSB got the win thanks to pitcher Emily Schuttisch’s shutout, while allowing only three hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
The Wahine would rally back in the second game however, leading the game 9-0 in the fourth inning before the game got ended early due to heavy rain — fourth rain delay of the evening — if the score stayed the same through the fifth UH would have won due to mercy rule.
UH fell to 2-4 on the season and 2-1 in the Big West, heading the the mainland next week to face Cal State Northridge in a three-game series.
Game one set for Friday at 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time in California.
