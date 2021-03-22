Businesses: Community support key to flooding response in Haleiwa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly two weeks after flooding swamped Oahu’s North Shore, recovery efforts are still underway.
Haleiwa residents and businesses said the road to recovery is long, but progress is being made every day. Parking lots filled with debris the floods two weeks ago are now looking normal. Businesses whose patios were once debris fields are now clear.
Still, owners and residents hope for more relief.
They said the community has come together. A number of churches and nonprofits have collected donation items to help those affected replace lost items. Volunteers go door to door to see if anyone needs dump runs or extra manpower.
“We have a lot of support for our community and our customers,” John Acuna, owner of Surf N Salsa food truck said. “That was amazing.”
Acuna said Surf N Salsa took $50,000 worth of damage. The water flooded the kitchen, ruined all the umbrellas, swept away benches and more.
But Acuna said a saving grace has been the community.
“We had at least 200 people show up,” Acuna said. “We couldn’t open without these communities or all the support.”
Chris Bair, the owner of Killer Tacos, said he had a double whammy hit.
His business was flooded with a few inches of water. He lives across the street from Killer Tacos, and although the waters didn’t reach the floors of his home, everything on his lawn was swept away.
“The next day, an amazing group of volunteers showed up 30 to 40 people from a couple different churches here on the North Shore,” said Bair. “They brought back our surfboards, paddles, stuff that belonged to our neighbors. It was just a community effort all the way around.”
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.