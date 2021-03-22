Rainbow Warriors baseball open Big West play with series win over Long Beach State

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii baseball team opened Big West Conference play in exciting fashion, defeating conference favorites Long Beach State in a four-game series this weekend.
In game one UH would take advantage of two Dirtbag errors to snag the win, down 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday night.
Alex Baeza’s bobbled ground ball would tie the game and Tyler Best’s ground ball would not get fielded, sending Scotty Scott home to give the ‘Bows the Friday night win.
Aaron Davenport got the start on the mound, pitching seven innings striking out nine, while giving up five hits and two runs — Tyler Dyball would come in relief and throw two scoreless innings.
In Saturday’s doubleheader, the home team would sweep Long Beach to get the series win ahead of the series finale on Sunday.
Game one was not a home run derby by any means with Hawaii only getting three hits, getting the 1-0 win thanks to Cade Halemanu’s 8.1 scoreless innings.
The night cap was the complete opposite, with the Warriors getting an early 4-0 lead and never looked back, down the Dirtbags 6-4 — the first three wins of the series helps Hawaii match their 2020 win total and extend a 10-game win streak which is the most in the Mike Trapasso era.
With a chance to sweep the series, UH would struggle in Sunday’s finale against Long Beach, getting the 8-5 loss, ending their win streak at 10.
UH pitch Logan Pouelsen got the start on the mound, but only lasted two innings after giving up two runs and three hits, Hawaii had a chance to take the lead, however the ‘Bows left the bases loaded in many innings, leaving 17 total runners stranded — UH’s Jared Quandt lead the tam going 3-for-6 in the leadoff spot.
Hawaii flies to the Mainland next week for a four-game series against UC Irvine in California — game one set for Friday at 12:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
