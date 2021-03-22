Maui community clinic takes support group sessions for pregnancy and parenting program virtually

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Leaders at Maui’s only community clinic say hosting normal group support programs during the pandemic has been challenging, but they have figured out a way to help support those in their pregnancy and postpartum journey.
Because there were problems finding the space to accommodate proper social distancing Malama I Ke Ola Health Center on Maui has taken its in-person group sessions for their Pregnancy and Parenting Partners (P3) program virtually.
Leslie Garo, medical assistant, and program coordinator at Malama I Ke Ola Health Center said patients still go the clinic for their physical check-ups but are scheduled for a Zoom meeting for the support group.
The group is comprised of ten expectant mothers whose due dates are in the next 2 months.
They’ve discussed topics such as warning signs versus common discomforts during pregnancy, breastfeeding, and budgeting to prepare them for motherhood.
“There’s a lot of people out there who feel isolated and alone at home,” said Garo. “And so to be going through something such as pregnancy during this time where you feel isolated and alone, it’s so important to surround yourself with other people to uplift you.”
The support group also includes an OB-GYN, certified nurse midwife and case manager.
Garo said the P3 program began two years ago.
Prior to the pandemic, patients would come in for the medical check-up and partake in the support group all at once.
Their next virtual group will begin April 7 for those who are due between mid-September and October.
If you’re interested in joining the next session, go to the health center’s website.
