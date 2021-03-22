Hawaii reports 79 new COVID cases, pushing statewide total to 28,851

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reports 79 new COVID cases on Monday, pushing the total number of infections in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 28,851.
Of the new cases, 48 were on Oahu, 21 on Maui, nine on the Big Island and one on Kauai.
There were no additional fatalities. The death toll from the virus stands at 454.
In the last 14 days, there have been 886 cases reported in the islands.
Meanwhile, as of Sunday, the state had administered 541,584 vaccine doses. At least 22% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 22,610 total cases
- 1,668 required hospitalization
- 486 cases in the last 14 days
- 361 deaths
- 2,384 total cases
- 106 required hospitalization
- 102 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,629 total cases
- 158 required hospitalization
- 290 cases in the last 14 days
- 36 deaths
- 109 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 33 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 3 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 187 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 899 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
