Forecast: Light winds and more rain on the way

The High Surf Advisory (HSA) has been extended through 6 PM HST Monday for the eastern shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Big Island to account for the delayed lowering of surf along those eastern exposures. The small north northeast swell that filled in this weekend will diminish tonight through Tuesday. A couple of small, short period northwest swells will move around the islands through Tuesday. A northwest swell is scheduled to arrive Tuesday night and travel down the chain through Thursday. Surf heights along north and west-facing shores of the smaller islands may reach low end HSA criteria Wednesday night through Thursday during the peak of the swell. Very small, long period south swells could arrive as early as Tuesday night and provide a small boost to mid to late week south shore surf.