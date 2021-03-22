Brush fire in Leeward Oahu prompts evacuation of White Plains Beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters are responding to a growing brush fire in Leeward Oahu.
Details are limited, but an evacuation of White Plains Beach in the Ocean Pointe, Ewa Beach area is reportedly underway.
Multiple units are responding to the fire which was reported after 2 p.m. Sunday.
No injuries have been reported so far. Closures of Coral Sea Road and San Juacinto Street may also be in place.
The fire is burning in the same area of a previous fire on Saturday. It’s unknown how many acres have burned so far.
This story will be updated.
