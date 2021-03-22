Big Island police searching for 95-year-old man in need of medication

PUNA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are hoping tips from the public will lead to the location of 95-year-old Toyoki Morimoto.
He was last seen Monday March 22 in the in the Orchidland subdivision in Puna. Police say Morimoto walked away from his home and is in need of medication.
Morimoto is described as standing 5 feet tall, weighing about130 pounds, and is bald with brown eyes. He was wearing a beige cap, blue/brown checkered jacket, blue jean shorts, and sandals.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call (808) 935-3311, attn. Officer Laurence Davis. Tips can also be called in to Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.
This story may be updated.
