After persistent rain, potholes are plaguing Hawaii roads. Here’s what you can do

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Days of heavy rain has further damaged Hawaii’s aging roadways. More and more potholes are popping up across the state.
According to the Department of Transportations, crews are addressing those potholes following the storms.
On Oahu, crews are filling potholes on routes including on the H-1, Kamehameha Highway, Ala Moana Boulevard and on the Likelike. Work is expected to wrap up on April 16.
Several other streets in town have been marked for crews to fill.
Below is a county-by-county list of numbers to call to report potholes:
- Hawaii Island: 933-8866
- Maui, Molokai, Lanai: 873-3545 (potholes), 873-3535 (all other maintenance issues)
- Oahu: 831-6714 or email complainthighwayoahu@hawaii.gov
- Kauai: 241-3000
You can also click here to download a form to file a claim from the state, for damage to vehicles or injuries incurred from potholes.
