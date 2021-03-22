After deadly COVID outbreak, a Hilo veterans care home opens admissions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo is welcoming new residents who are fully vaccinated.
Admissions to the home were on hold for most of 2020 as the facility dealt with a deadly COVID outbreak. Since August 2020, 35 staff and 71 residents were infected with COVID — 27 patients died.
[Read a previous report: New management takes over Hilo veterans home struck by virus]
As a part of the admissions process, new residents must quarantine for two weeks and get tested for COVID.
A spokesperson for Hilo Medical Center said two new residents moved into the long term care facility since last month.
The new admissions are a step in the right direction for the home after they were fined more than $510,000 for failing to correct its coronavirus infectious control and other deficiencies.
New management has since taken over and brought the facility up to compliance.
Statewide, care homes are once again allowing limited visitors following the vaccine rollout, allowing for long-awaited family reunions.
