Zippy’s may offer a discount if you download an app that fights the spread of COVID

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A discount on Zippy’s breakfast bentos may be coming soon, but customers will have to download an app to help the popular local restaurant reach its goal.
Zippy’s is partnering with AlohaSafe to promote Hawaii’s official COVID-19 exposure notification app.
Zippy’s said that if 450,000 Hawaii residents download the AlohaSafe Alert app by March 26, the restaurant chain will offer 25% off any breakfast bento from March 29 to April 2.
If the goal is reached, customers will be able to choose from bentos that include local favorites like spam, Portuguese sausage, corn beef hash and scrambled eggs. And of course, all served with a side of rice.
The AlohaSafe Alert app is a free voluntary service that helps slow the spread of COVID-19 and was developed in partnership with the state Department of Health.
Officials said the app can alert users whether they have been in contact with someone who has contracted COVID-19.
AlohaSafe also indicated that the app does not track user’s location.
