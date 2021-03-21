Rally over COVID rules draws large crowd, strong HPD response to Kapiolani Park

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were arrested and two others cited in Waikiki for violating emergency rules Saturday following a large rally at Kapiolani Park.
The rally, organized by the Aloha Freedom Coalition, drew hundreds of people to the park to protest the use of masks among other COVID restrictions.
HPD eventually showed up in force in response to the gathering. At one point, there was a heated exchange between participants and officers where one woman was forced to the ground.
What led up to the heated moment with police is unclear.
Other participants felt shocked to see it unfold.
“Everybody was in shock that this was going on in Kapiolani Park in Honolulu. It’s just doesn’t make any sense. And everybody’s going, ‘What are you guys arresting her for? What? What’s the crime here? What does she do?’ She did nothing. Nevertheless, they take this lady down,” Gary Cordery of the Aloha Freedom Coalition said.
“I think it was a bad day for a hot for Hawaii. It really breaks my heart. That, that now is a part of the public square of our beautiful state. And it’s a really bad day for HPD that they would take that kind of an extreme measure,” he continued.
HPD gave verbal warnings to the crowd to disperse over loud speakers.
We’ve reached out to HPD for further information but have not gotten a response.
This story may be updated.
